Mary B. Plitt, 80, of Gambrills, MD passed away on Thursday May 30, 2024 in Gambrills, MD. Mary was born on July 10, 1943 in Washington, D.C. to Howard and Mildred Simons.

Mary grew up in the Hyattsville area, and that is where she met Gordon Frederick Plitt, Jr. The two would later become married and raise their three children in Gambrills, MD.

Mary enjoyed cooking and baking for her friends and family. She also enjoyed taking fun trips, exercise workouts, and sewing with her groups at the O’Malley Senior Center.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Fred. She is survived by her children, Fred Plitt (Kathy) of Crofton, MD; Richard Plitt of Gambrills, MD; Joanna Bruno of Severn, MD.; grandchildren, Zachary Plitt, Carolyn Eagle, Nathan and Sean Bruno. She is also survived by her brothers Howard Simons (Peggy) of Dagsboro, DE; and A.J. Simons (Dottie) of Bowie, MD.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday June 5, 2024 from 10-11 AM at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Odenton, MD. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM. Interment for Mary will be private.