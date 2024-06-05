Charles County Sheriff’s Office Addresses Concerns Surrounding Party Promoters Using Residential Properties for Large Scale Events

On June 1, 2024, at 7:30 p.m., patrol officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to Inheritance Drive in Brandywine following reports of an exceptionally large party, traffic complaints, and disorderly behavior.

Upon arrival, officers observed approximately 200 cars parked on the street and in yards throughout the neighborhood. Hundreds of people, possibly between 600-800, were attempting to attend a pool party at a single family home. The promotors of the party rented the pool from the homeowner and advertised the location on various social media platforms.

Security personnel for the promotors began shutting the event down after it became clear there were too many people. CCSO officers assisted with traffic control. During the dispersal, one individual was arrested for an assault that occurred as the event was shutting down.

The CCSO recognizes the concerns surrounding promoters renting residential properties in neighborhoods for large scale events which are advertised on the internet. This is an ongoing issue nationwide.

However, addressing this recurring problem requires more than a law enforcement response; it necessitates local and state legislation to effectively manage and or regulate the use of residential properties for promotors of extraordinarily large events.

The CCSO is working with county officials regarding this particular event and a future event which is currently being promoted and will continue to work with local authorities, and legislators to find long-term solutions that will protect neighborhoods and maintain public safety.

