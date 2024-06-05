Mega Money Scratch-off Reveals First $2 Million Mega Prize

Finance worker knew she won when instant ticket revealed 40 $50,000 prizes

It didn’t take long for a southern Anne Arundel County woman to realize she was a new multimillionaire. The lucky lady was scratching off a Mega Money instant ticket and immediately realized all 40 of the numbers in the game’s play area carried a $50,000 prize.

“It was a lot of $50,000 prizes and I just knew that I won $2,000,000,” said Maryland’s newest multimillionaire. “I was shaken and crying.”

The big winner had started to scratch off her $30 instant ticket during a break at work. When she saw that she was on the verge of winning big, as $50,000 prizes appeared 10 times in the first two lines, the finance worker put the game away to avoid attracting attention.

“I had to take it home and scratched it later,” she said. The loyal player was correct that a big win was coming her way. She revealed 40 $50,000 prizes.

The lucky player plans to put her new fortune into the bank and then make a down payment on a house. She usually plays $5 instant tickets, but said she has been on a winning streak. In fact, she won $100 on a scratch-off before purchasing the $30 Mega Money instant ticket.

Her Lottery retailer, Dash In located at 15501 Marlboro Pike in Prince George’s County, also gets to experience some fun. For selling a $2,000,000 top-prize winning instant ticket, the Upper Marlboro gas station receives a $2,000 bonus from the Lottery.

Mega Money went on sale on April 22 and this is our first top-prize winner. There are still four $2,000,000 top prizes remaining along with all eight $50,000 second-tier prizes and others ranging from $30 to $5,000.

