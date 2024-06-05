Dr. Kenneth Ivan Cunningham, M.R.C.V.S. 72, of La Plata, Maryland, passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 2, 2024.

Born on April 10, 1952 in Ballyclare, Northern Ireland, he was the son of Thomas and Catherine Cunningham. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Robert. He is survived by his wife Jane, sons Owen and Brett (Sarah), and sisters Aileen and Maureen. Dr. Cunningham was a long time Veterinarian who owned and operated the Animal Clinic of La Plata. He attended Trinity College, Dublin Ireland where he received his membership into the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons.

Ivan, as he was known to his family and friends, was a passionate veterinarian who also found time to serve his community. For many years he was involved with the Humane Society and served on the Animal Control Board of Charles County. Other passions were mentoring youth through the Boy Scouts of America where he received the Good Scouter Award in 2012. He spent many happy times enjoying the outdoors camping, hiking and biking.

His real pleasure was being the caretaker and confidant to his many loyal animal clinic clients and furry patients whom he considered family. His compassion and kindness will be greatly missed by many including his dedicated and loyal clinic staff, friends and family. The lives he touched in our community were vast and too wide to be fully realized.

Ivan’s family will have a gathering of friends and family at 11AM until the time of service at 12 Noon where all will be welcomed on Saturday, June 8, 2024 at the Grace Lutheran Church, 1200 Charles Street, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Charles County or to Community Services for Autistic Adults and Children (CSAAC).

