Calvert County Awarded $1.1 Million Grant to Expand High-Speed Internet Access

Calvert County has been awarded a $1.1 million grant from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development’s Home Stretch for Difficult to Serve Properties program.

This funding aims to provide high-speed internet access to underserved households throughout Calvert County and the state.

Calvert County officials are pleased to announce the opening of a 30-day enrollment period from June 4 through July 5, 2024, as part of this grant award to facilitate residents’ access to this expanded broadband service. To view the Comcast Services Extension Map, submit a question or sign up for email updates, visit www.calvertcountymd.gov/2919/Comcast-Buildout.

In May 2024, Gov. Wes Moore announced $19.6 million in awards through the new Home Stretch for Difficult to Serve Properties program, part of the state’s Connect Maryland initiative and funded through the U.S. Treasury’s American Rescue Plan Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund. Calvert County is among the 18 jurisdictions to receive funding in this round of awards.

The Home Stretch for Difficult to Serve Properties grant program addresses challenges such as distance from existing broadband infrastructure, aiming to encourage internet service providers to expand their coverage to underserved areas. For more information on the Home Stretch initiative and the Office of Statewide Broadband, visit dhcd.maryland.gov/Broadband.