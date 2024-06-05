St. Mary Catholic Church, Newport Celebrates 350 Years

St. Mary Catholic Church, Newport is celebrating a significant milestone in 2024: 350 years since its founding in 1674. It is the third oldest continuously operating Catholic parish in the United States to reach that number.

Celebratory events are being held throughout the year to honor St. Mary’s historic role as a place of worship and community gathering in Southern Maryland for the past 350 years.

A special mass and brunch, co-hosted with the Knights of Columbus Holy Ghost Council, kicked off the celebrations in January. On July 7, a community picnic on the parish grounds reminiscent of picnics from times past will feature home-cooked food, music, and fun family activities.



On September 7, His Eminence Wilton Cardinal Gregory, Archbishop of Washington, will celebrate a special 350Anniversary Mass with a formal reception and dinner afterwards. The dinner will include a silent auction with proceeds benefitting the restoration of St. Mary’s historic chapel.

The parish is also producing a new 350th parish directory and will make commemorative 350th merchandise available.

The 350th celebrations and activities will honor and raise awareness of St. Mary’s historic significance in southern Maryland and the country. “St. Mary’s 350th Anniversary is a chance to learn how this parish has been part of the most influential periods in Maryland’s history,” said Rev. Matthew Fish, St. Mary’s Pastor from 2021-24. “Even more importantly, for Catholics, it is an opportunity to appreciate how God oftentimes works great miracles in the most unlikely of places,” he said.

St. Mary’s founding in 1674 closely followed the founding of two neighboring parishes in 1662 – St. Ignatius Chapel Point in Port Tobacco and St. Francis Xavier in Newtowne. The three parishes share the distinction of operating continuously since their founding. While older Catholic parishes exist in the country, none have stayed open continuously.

St. Mary was founded by two priests who were sent from England from the Catholic Franciscan order, making it the only Franciscan-founded church in the 13 colonies. In 1698, the parish transitioned to the Jesuits at St. Thomas Manor in Chapel Point and remained under their care for 183 years. In 1881, the parish became part of the Archdiocese of Baltimore, and in 1947 the newly formed Archdiocese of Washington assumed responsibility and continues to oversee the parish today.

Newport was heavily settled by Catholic families during the late 17th through 19th centuries. Many of these families’ names appear on headstones in St. Mary’s cemetery. Loyal to their Catholic faith during periods of religious persecution, these families contributed to St. Mary’s survival and vibrant role in the community for over three centuries.

For Pat and Jenny Wathen, St. Mary Newport has been a presence for generations of their family since John Wathen settled in Newport in 1674. Their family farm and the homes of their children and grandchildren are close to the parish. “The parish was central to the support of our ancestors and the community,” they said. “We pray that future generations will continue this legacy and Newport will continue serving those in need.”

Similarly, when Francis Simpson made his home in Newport in 1840, Simpsons were already in the area. Francis was very active at St. Mary Church. He and many of his descendants are buried in the church cemetery and Simpsons still live in the area. Irma Simpson, whose late husband Joesph was a descendant of Francis, has worshipped at the parish since 1955. “I’ve seen a lot of pastors and changes over the years,” she said. “We are still here and thriving.”

The idyllic, rural location surrounded by farms and woodlands feels like time standing still. The grounds are home to a 1950s built parish church, cemetery, shrine to St. Jean Vianney, and the St. Francis parish hall. A historic chapel dating to the late 1700s provides a glimpse of the parish’s earlier days. Ongoing restoration of the old chapel aims to provide a dedicated place to support and pray for priests and vocations to the priesthood.

To learn more about the parish, visit: https://stmarychurchnewport.org/

