St. Mary’s County Administrator, David Weiskopf Recognized as Public Servant of the Year by the Chamber of Commerce

St. Mary’s County Government (SMCG) is proud to announce that County Administrator, David Weiskopf was recognized as the Public Servant of the Year by the St. Mary’s County Chamber of Commerce at their annual business dinner on June 4, 2024.

The Public Servant award recognizes an individual who exemplifies exceptional service to the business community and the broader public. Eligibility for the award extends to employees, elected, or appointed officials at federal, state, or local public agencies. Recipients of the award are distinguished by their superior customer service and their understanding of the critical role that the business community plays in the overall well-being of the community.

“This recognition is a testament to David’s exceptional dedication and leadership,” said Commissioner President, James Randy Guy. “His tireless commitment to enhancing our community and helping residents and businesses has made a lasting impact. We are incredibly proud of his achievements and grateful for his continued service.”

David Weiskopf has demonstrated these qualities throughout his career. Weiskopf joined SMCG in 2008 as the Deputy County Attorney and has since served as County Attorney, Acting County Administrator, and County Administrator. Key community projects completed under Mr. Weiskopf’s leadership, include:

Implementation of the Emergency Medical Services Billing system.

Purchase and renovation of the Willows Recreation Center, now home to the St. Mary’s County Gymnastics Academy and other recreation programming for the community.

Grand openings of new public facilities and spaces, including the Animal Adoption & Resource Center, the Barns at New Market, the Mobile Library, and the Community Gardens at Lexington Manor Passive Park.

Expansion of FDR Boulevard, including the grand opening of Section 3A, provides traffic relief and increased connectivity for businesses and residents.

Launch of the St. Mary’s County Government Leadership Development Program.

“I am deeply honored to receive the Chamber’s Public Servant award. Service has always been at the core of my values, and I am incredibly thankful for this recognition,” said Weiskopf. “This is not just a reflection of my individual efforts, but a testament to the dedication and hard work of the entire team of leaders and employees at St. Mary’s County Government. Their commitment to excellence and our community has been instrumental in our collective success.”

Mr. Weiskopf’s exceptional service is further evidenced by his Martindale-Hubbell Peer Review Rating of AV Preeminent, which signifies the highest level of professional excellence as rated by his peers. Additionally, he was honored with the 2020 Daily Record’s Leadership in Law Award, recognizing his dedication to the legal profession and commitment to the community.

Beyond his administrative duties, Mr. Weiskopf serves as chairperson for several committees, including the Retiree Benefit Trust Committee, Sheriff’s Office Retirement Plan Board, Length of Service Awards Program, and the St. Mary’s County Government 457(b) Governance Committee. He also contributes to various boards and commissions for the Maryland State and County Bar Associations, teaches Organizational Leadership at the University of Maryland Global Campus, and serves on the Maryland Comptroller’s Local Government Advisory Council.

St. Mary’s County Government congratulates Mr. Weiskopf on this well-deserved recognition and extends its gratitude for his unwavering dedication to public service and the community.

