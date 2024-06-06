Mechanicsville Man Arrested for Stalking, After Threatening a Correction Officer and his Family

On Saturday, June 1, 2024, at approximately 2:00 p.m., deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in Mechanicsville, for the report of a threat.

Upon arrival, contact was made with an adult male victim who is actively employed as a Correctional Officer at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center. The victim advised he was cutting his grass at the front of his residence around 10:12 a.m. when a man, later identified as Roy Lavan Alton, 58, of Mechanicsville, pulled into the driveway of the residence operating a white truck and asked if the victim had cornhole boards for sale. The victim indicated he was confused by the question and responded by stating, “no, what’s up, what’s going on?” Alton used the victim’s last name and asked if the victim was him. The victim acknowledged that he was. Alton then asked if he knew who he was, and the victim indicated that he did not know who he was. Alton stated “good, good, good”, placed his vehicle in reverse, stopped briefly, and stated, “you fu##ed up”. The Victim advised he did not know the identity of Alton however, during the conversation, Alton revealed he was the father of an incarcerated individual at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center who was identified as Dylan Speed Alton. The victim advised he was alarmed by Alton’s behavior but attempted to engage in conversation to better understand what the issue was and diffuse whatever issue Alton believed he had with him. The victim stated Alton told him multiple times that he should have come to the residence with a ski mask on and revealed to him that he had been at the residence eairler, around 2:30 a.m. and had taken a photograph of his vehicle. Alton told the victim about certain aspects of his residence at night, that confirmed to the victim that Alton had been there or else he would not have had that knowledge. Alton told the victim he would not hurt him; however, he would make him hurt like he hurt by going after victim’s wife and mother. The victim advised that the statements being made by Alton solidified that Alton had researched him and his family.

During the course of the investigation, Alton expressed the intent of coming to the residence due to his belief that his incarcerated son was being mistreated due to the actions of the victim. Police then spoke with the victim’s wife, who was reported to be the only other subject at the residence at the time of the incident. She stated she had been in the house, heard her dog’s barking and had gone outside to investigate. She advised she observed her husband on the lawn mower and a man (Alton) standing near him waving his arms and speaking loudly. She told investigators the conversation did not appear friendly to which she walked out, and said “Hi, I’m his wife”, to which Alton did not introduce himself to her and ultimately dismissed her. She advised she could not recall exactly what Alton had stated, however, she heard Alton tell her husband that his incarcerated son was in fear at the detention center due to other incarcerated individuals believing his son is a part of “60 days in”. She told police that Alton stated about five times to her husband that he was lucky that he nor someone from Lexington Park did not show up to the residence in a ski-mask. She said Alton also stated that he would not go after her husband, but that he would go after her and her mother-in-law, and that he would not go after the victim’s father due to his legal history.

On 6/2/2024 investigators listened to an audio recording of a phone conversation between the Alton and his son from the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center. The call was made on 6/1/2024 from Dylan Alton to his father, Roy Lavan Alton. Within the phone call conversation, Roy Alton begins to boast to Dylan Alton at approximately 4 minutes into the conversation regarding him going to victim’s residence. Roy Lavan Alton admits to going to the vctim’s residence at 2:30 a.m., on 6/1/2024 and that he had gone back again later in the day to the residence. Roy Alton stated he had observed the victim on a lawn mower at the residence and drove up to the residence, asked the victim if he had cornhole boards for sale, to which the victim looked at him confused. During the conversation, Roy Alton stated he had told the victim that he was Dylan Alton’s father and that he had fu##ed up to which Roy Alton then boasts to Dylan Alton regarding the Victim’s facial expression. Roy Alton stated he had “fu##ed up” and that he intended on going to the address to confirm it for court paperwork but saw the victim on the lawn mower facing him and decided to pull up to the driveway. Roy Alton made mention of wishing to continue contact with the victim regarding his shift schedule. At approximately 5 minutes in the conversation, Roy Alton states, “we’ll see what he does… Saturday he’ll be cutting his grass and… you know… might be somebody… yeah you know… you never know… might be something that happens you know for the good, we’ll move on” Additional information was received through the jail texting system that on 5/30/24 between Roy Alton and his son Dylan. Roy Alton mentions people going after the arresting deputy in his son’s current incarceration case also.

Roy Lavan Alton, 58, of Mechanicsville was arrested and charged with Stalking, he is scheduled to appear in District Court in St. Marys County July 11, 2024, at 1:00 p.m.

