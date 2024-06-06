Nanjemoy Man Arrested And Charged With Attempted Murder After Shotting His Father in the Face

On June 5, 2024, officers assigned to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit and members of the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Task Force arrested Tehran Lebrons Butler, age 18, of Nanjemoy, who was wanted in connection with a non-fatal shooting that occurred in May.

On May 27, at 1:30 a.m., patrol officers responded to the 9100 block of Jessie Lizzy Place in Nanjemoy for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the victim who had a gunshot wound to the face. Officers learned the identity of the shooter, who was known to the victim.

The suspect fled into a wooded area prior to police arrival. Officers established a perimeter, but the suspect was not located.

The victim was transported to a hospital and treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

A warrant charging Butler with attempted murder, first-degree assault, and other related charges was issued and officers began an immediate search for the suspect and followed leads.

Investigators served a search warrant on Jessie Lizzy Place and later located Butler in Bryans Road.

Tehran Lebrons Butler was arrested without incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

