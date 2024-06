On Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at 8:30 a.m., school staff at Billingsley Elementary School were alerted that a student was possibly in possession of a handgun.

School administrators recovered the gun, which was a toy gun altered to resemble a real semi-automatic handgun.

In accordance with MD law, due to the student’s age, they cannot be charged; however, the student faces school disciplinary sanctions.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cpl. Cook at 301-609-3282 ext. 0580