Calvert County Public Schools Receives National Recognition for Theatre Education Program

Calvert County Public Schools has been honored with the distinction of being named a Premier Community for Theatre Education for its outstanding commitment in the field.

The Educational Theatre Association (EdTA) recognizes individual schools and districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide theatre access and education to all students.

“We are honored to be recognized as a Premier Community for Theatre Education.” Said Dr. Andraé Townsel, Calvert County Public Schools Superintendent. “This designation speaks to our dedication to fostering creativity, collaboration, and expression through the arts. We are proud to provide our students with exceptional theatre education opportunities that enrich their lives and empower their voices.”



To qualify for the distinction, each high school answered detailed questions about funding, teacher development and evaluation, theatre class curriculum and participation, instruction time, facilities, and support for the theatre program. Responses were verified with official documentation and reviewed by the Educational Theatre Association. As a result of the individual applications from Calvert High School, Huntingtown High School, Northern High School, and Patuxent High School, Calvert County Public Schools has been named a Premier Community for Theatre Education.

Research affirms the educational and social-emotional benefits of participating in school theatre. In one study, it was found that students who received drama-based instruction made better connections to the curricular content. 95% of school administrators believe that theatre experiences improve students’ overall academic skills.

“EdTA celebrates the community effort it takes to build and sustain a quality theatre program,” said Dr. Jennifer Katona, EdTA’s executive director. “The Premier Communities for Theatre Education distinction recognizes the work done by the entire school or district—from administration to teachers to students and parents—to ensure a safe and robust education in theatre is available to all students. We are thrilled to celebrate this cohort of schools and look forward to continuing to recognize high quality programs in future years.”

About the Educational Theatre Association: The Educational Theatre Association, home to the Educational Theatre Foundation and International Thespian Society, is an international nonprofit whose mission is shaping lives through theatre education. The foundation provides essential financial support to enhance theatre education, expand access, and foster racial equality. The International Thespian Society, an honor society active in nearly 5,000 schools, has inducted 2.4 million students since 1929. Visit schooltheatre.org to learn how EdTA honors students, supports teachers, and influences public opinion that theatre education is essential for building life skills.