“Aged to Perfection” Calvert County Adoption Event for Pets Over 1 Year Old

The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter is pleased to announce a special adoption promotion which seeks to find loving, forever homes to adult animals housed at the shelter.

To help unite these wonderful animals with forever homes, the shelter is hosting a special promotion event and waiving fees for any adoptable animal over one-year-old.

This initiative seeks to alleviate overcrowding at the shelter and will run through Saturday, June 22.

The shelter is brimming with a variety of adult animals available for adoption, each with their own unique personalities and stories, waiting to bring joy and companionship to your home. By adopting an adult pet, you give them a second chance at life and receive numerous benefits including a predictable personality, lower maintenance and instant companionship.



If adoption is not an option, residents are encouraged to consider fostering. Fostering helps animals adjust to a home environment and opens space in the shelter for more animals in need. It’s a rewarding way to make a significant impact without a long-term commitment.

While the adoption fee is waived, normal adoption procedures still apply. Please visit CalvertCountyAnimalShelter.com/Adoption to complete a pre-screening application.

The shelter will not guarantee or hold animals for adoption if another qualified individual is prepared to adopt the animal, and the availability of animals offered at the shelter changes daily.

The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter, located at 5055 Hallowing Point Road, in Prince Frederick, is an open-admission animal shelter managed by the Animal Shelter Division of the Calvert County Department of Public Safety.

The shelter is currently operating by appointment only. Please call 410-535-7387, to schedule an appointment or learn more about available animals. For more information about adopting from the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter visit www.CalvertCountyAnimalShelter.com. Find adoptable pets on Facebook at www.facebook.com/calvertcountyanimalshelter and on Instagram at @calvertcountyanimalshelter.

Find information on Calvert County Government services online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov. Stay up to date with Calvert County Government on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyMd and YouTube at www.youtube.com/CalvertCountyGov.