St. Mary’s County Woman Hits $190,383 Jackpot in Her First Time Playing FAST PLAY Game

Progressive jackpot hit on Grand Progressive ticket

In an exciting turn of events, a first-time player from La Plata struck gold in a FAST PLAY game, winning a whopping $190,383 progressive jackpot prize. The anonymous winner, who selected the nickname “First Timer” to tell the story of her Lottery luck, reports being left speechless upon discovering her incredible win.

The St. Mary’s County resident purchased a $10 ticket for the FAST PLAY Grand Progressive game, enticed by the allure of its progressive jackpot. Little did she know that her spontaneous decision would lead to a life-changing windfall.

“It was surreal,” said “First Timer,” still in disbelief as she sat in the Lottery Winner’s Circle. “I’ve always dreamed about winning, but it was just a fun fantasy until it became reality.”

The FAST PLAY Grand Progressive game offers players the chance to win a progressive jackpot that grows with the sale of each ticket until a progressive jackpot-winning ticket is sold. For “First Timer,” luck was undeniably on her side as she clinched the progressive jackpot on her very first attempt.

Her lucky Lottery retailer was Walmart located at 40 Drury Drive in La Plata. For its role in selling a progressive jackpot-winning FAST PLAY ticket of $100,000 or more, Walmart receives a $1,000 bonus from Lottery.