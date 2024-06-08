Man Flown to Trauma Center with Life-Threatening Injuries After 55-Gallon Barrel Explodes in Waldorf Residence

On Friday, June 7, 2024, at approximately 2:45 p.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to the 2800 block of Starling Drive in Waldorf, for the reported explosion with injuries.

Multiple 911 callers reported a loud explosion with an unknown aged male laying in the garage barely moving.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find an adult male laying in the garage suffering from serious injuries to the face and upper-body with a 55-gallon drum and power tool nearby.

A helicopter was requested to land nearby due to the victims injuries.

Upon further investigation, firefighters determined the victim was using a grinder on the 55-gallon drum which resulted in a “flash explosion” believed to have been caused by the vapors of “Petroleum Distillate” that was stored inside the drum.

The residence was ventilated and deemed saf with no smoke, fire, or hazardous liquids.

Two additional subjects were evaluated by emergency medical personnel on the scene with both denying transport and later signing care refusal forms.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed nearby and transported the adult male to the MedStar Washington Hospital Center/Burn Center with life-threatening injuries.