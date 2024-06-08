2-Alarm Apartment Fire in Waldorf Under Investigation

On Saturday, June 8, 2024, at 10:32 a.m., firefighters from Charles and Prince George’s County responded to 6016 New Forest Court in Waldorf, for the reported multi-family dwelling on fire.

Firefighters arrived on the scene in under 2 minutes from dispatch to find fire showing through the roof of a 2-story apartment complex and requested a 2nd alarm which alerted additional firefighters from Charles, St. Mary’s, and Prince George’s Counties.

Upon completing a walk around the structure, crews located fire on the first floor, second floor, attic and roof of one unit and spreading to nearby units while also threatening nearby structures.

Crews operated on the scene for over 2 hours and controlled the fire in under 1 hour and 25 minutes.

No known injuries were reported.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded and is investigating the fire. The American Red Cross responded to assist those displaced.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos are courtesy of D. Coates of Waldorf VFD Westlake Station 12 and the Indian Head Volunteer Fire Department.

