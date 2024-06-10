Lunch on Us – The Charles County Public Schools Free Summer Meal Program Returns June 24th

Lunch on Us, the free summer meal program Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) holds for children ages 2 to 18, returns June 24. It will be held Monday through Thursday at designated locations through Aug. 8 – except for July 4 when sites will be closed in observance of Independence Day.

Lunch on Us provides hot meals for children to consume on site. Children do not have to be CCPS students to receive a meal and do not have to show any form of identification at the meal sites. However, in order to receive a meal, the child must be present. CCPS food and nutrition services staff members will oversee the operation of each meal site.

Meal sites open from June 24 through Aug. 8 (closed July 4).

Indian Head Elementary School — 12:30-1:30 p.m.

J.C. Parks Elementary School — 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School — 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Daniel of St. Thomas Jenifer Elementary School — 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Eva Turner Elementary School — 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Milton M. Somers Middle School — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

St. Charles High School — 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Meal site open from June 24 through July 3.

Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary School — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

For more information about the Lunch on Us program, visit https://www.ccboe.com/departments/student-services/community-resources/summer-meals-2024.

Children who need breakfast or want a cold lunch can get a free meal from the Meals on the Move food truck operated by CCPS FNS staff. To learn more about the new summer meal program, click here.

