Charles County Public Schools Hits the Road with New Summer Meals Program – Meals on the Move

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is rolling out a new summer meals program starting June 25. Meals on the Move will provide children ages 2 to 18 with free cold breakfasts and lunches for multiple days. The CCPS food truck will visit designated sites on specific days to distribute meals in rural areas as determined by the USDA. The Meals on the Move food truck will operate from June 25 to Aug. 8.

To receive the meals, children must be present, or parents must be required to present identification for the children such as a student ID from school or a copy of a birth certificate. All children are eligible to receive the meals, not just CCPS students.

The Meals on the Move schedule is as follows.

Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School

Noon-1 p.m., Tuesdays, June 25-Aug. 6

9275 Ironsides Road

Nanjemoy, MD 20662

Thunderbird Motel

Noon-1 p.m., Wednesdays, June 26-Aug. 7

11050 Crain Highway

Newburg, MD 20664

Free Gospel Church of Bryans Road

Noon-1 p.m., Thursdays, June 27-Aug. 8

3180 Livingston Road

Bryans Road, MD 20616

To learn more about Meals on the Move and the CCPS summer meals program Lunch on Us, visit https://www.ccboe.com/departments/student-services/community-resources/summer-meals-2024.