Dallas Harris, Crime Analyst Named Calvert County Employee of the Month for May 2024

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) honored Dallas Harris, crime analyst with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office as the May 2024 Employee of the Month.

Dallas’ meticulous work ethic and exceptional investigative skills have played a key role in the department’s high closure rate for crimes against persons. Dallas’s keen eye for detail recently led to the identification of a suspect in a multi-state fraud case, resulting in their apprehension in Georgia. This is just one example of how Dallas’s dedication to connecting cases across jurisdictions has significantly aided prosecutors in achieving successful case closures.

Congratulations, Dallas!

