Police in Calvert County Arrest Wanted Waldorf Man After Traffic Stop in Prince Frederick

On May 22, 2024, Deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate in the area of Route 231 and JW Williams Road in Prince Frederick.

A traffic stop was initiated and revealed the driver, Travon Aronde Berry, 26 of Waldorf, had an open warrant for his arrest.

Investigation revealed ammunition was found inside the vehicle. Berry is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition due to prior criminal convictions.

Berry was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center served his open warrant and charged with Illegal Possession of Ammunition.

