Bowie Man Arrested on Multiple Drug Charges in Prince Frederick

On May 23, 2024, Deputy Morrison of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Wawa in Prince Frederick, after receiving a complaint of two subjects asleep in a vehicle.

Upon arrival, the vehicle was observed traveling northbound on Route 4. Deputy Morrison observed multiple traffic violations and initiated a traffic stop at Ward Road in Dunkirk.

The vehicle finally came to a stop in the Apple Greene Shopping Center where the driver, Joseph Carl Meade, 55 of Bowie, fled on foot.

Additional deputies responded along with Prince George’s County Police Department’s Helicopter and located Meade in a field adjacent to Ward Road. A search of Meade’s person revealed a glass pipe with burnt ends and a burnt piece of steel wool. A search of Meade’s vehicle revealed a metal pipe with residue.

Meade was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia, DUI, and multiple traffic citations.

