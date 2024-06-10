Police Investigating Armed Carjacking at Waldorf Food Lion, Officers Searching for black 2019 Toyota Camry

On Sunday, June 9, 2024, at approximately 10:20 a.m., police responded to the Food Lion located at 3200 Old Washington Road in Waldorf, for the reported carjacking.

Officers from Charles and St. Mary’s County were notified of the stolen vehicle, tag number and direction of travel and began searching for the suspects.

The victim, stated she has a concealed carry permit and her firearm was in the vehicle. The stolen vehicle is a 2019 Black Toyota Camry bearing registration of “7DY6180” with dark tinted windows, black rims and was last seen travelling Southbound on Route 5 towards St. Mary’s County.

Suspects were described as two black males with one being armed with a handgun.

Detectives secured video footage of the suspects as they were inside a local business prior to committing the carjacking.

No injuries were reported and updates will be provided when they become available.