Two Lexington Park Men Arrested After Traffic Stop in Calvert Finds Drugs and Loaded Gun

On May 29, 2024, Deputy DeSantis initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation along S. Solomons Island Road in the area of Flag Ponds Parkway in Lusby.

Contact was made with the driver, Leroy Robert White, 67 of Lexington Park, and a passenger who initially refused to identify himself. Deputy Parrott and DFC Hendrickson arrived on scene to assist with the traffic stop.

Further investigation revealed K9 Atlas conducted a K9 sniff of the vehicle resulting in a positive alert. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed, multiple bags containing suspected Cannabis totaling 212 grams, empty tear-off plastic bags bearing graphic logos, and four cell phones.

A search of the passenger later identified as Sidney Antwan Strain-Carter, 35 of Lexington Park, revealed a SAR 9mm handgun containing a full magazine with 18 9mm rounds in addition to $8,403.00 in US Currency.

Strain-Carter was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Use of a Firearm in a Drug Trafficking Crime, Use of a Firearm During a Felony/Violent Crime, Loaded Handgun on Person, and Manufacturing CDS-Cannabis.

White was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with Manufacturing CDS-Cannabis.

