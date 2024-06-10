Police in Calvert County Investigating Pedestrian Crash in Chesapeake Beach That Killed Owings Man

On June 4, 2024, at 9:23 p.m., members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Patrol Bureau responded to the area of Maryland Rt. 260 and Paris Pines Court in Chesapeake Beach, for the report of a serious motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

Due to the circumstances, the Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

A preliminary investigation revealed a 2020 Toyota Rav 4, operated by Marilyn Shane Maloy, 30 of Chesapeake Beach, was traveling east on Maryland Rt. 260 in the area of Paris Pines Ct. While driving the Toyota struck Michael Frank Brooks, 69 of Owings. At the time Brooks was struck, he was wearing all dark clothing and was walking in the travel portion of the roadway.

Brooks sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Maloy was treated for minor injuries and released on scene.

Deputy First Class Michael Daily of the Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or events leading up to the incident is asked to contact DFC Daily at 410-535-2800 or via email [email protected].

