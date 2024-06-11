Neighbors Save Two Trapped Residents in Mechanicsville Fire, State Fire Marshal Investigating

UPDATE 6/11/2024: Neighbors used ladders to rescue both trapped occupants from the second floor prior to the arrival of firefighters. Three cats were also removed, one is missing.

No injuries were reported. The American Red Cross was not requested, family and friends are assisting the displaced residents.

Firefighters placed the fire under control within 40 minutes and operated on scene for approximately 3 hours.

The fire is under investigation and updates will be provided when they become available.

6/10/2024: On Monday, June 10, 2024, at approximately 10:20 p.m., firefighters from Mechanicsville, Leonardtown, Hollywood, Seventh District, and Charles County were dispatched to the 40000 block of Wolfe Drive in Mechanicsville, for the reported house on fire with multiple subjects and animals trapped.

Due to the amount of 911 calls and reports of multiple trapped, a working fire incident was requested which alerted additional firefighters from St. Mary’s, Charles and Prince George’s County to the scene.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find fire showing from the 2-story three-bay garage with a apartment above on the second floor, crews found both occupants were out of the residence reporting one cat still inside.

Crews made entry to complete searches and found fire on the second floor attic with fire through the roof. The stairs to the 2nd floor were reported as burned through and deemed unsafe and unusable.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos are courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

