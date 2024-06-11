14-Year-Old Succumbs to Injuries After Triple Shooting, Police Seeking Leads and Information

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is now leading the investigation into a recent shooting that occurred in the city of District Heights.

One of the victims has died of her injuries. She is 14-year-old Khamya Ferrell of Suitland. Two adults were also injured in the shooting. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

A cash reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

On May 31, 2024, at approximately 1:50 pm, officers with the District Heights Police Department and the Prince George’s County Police Department responded to a shooting in the 6600 block of Atwood Street. Ferrell and one adult female victim were located inside of an apartment suffering from gunshot wounds. A third victim, an adult male, was located outside. All three were transported to a hospital. Ferrell was pronounced clinically deceased on June 5, 2024.

Detectives are actively working to identify a suspect(s) and determine a motive. Investigators do not believe Ferrell was an intended target.

The Prince George’s County Police Department investigates all fatal shootings that occur in the city of District Heights.

Anyone with information who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information is can also contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 24-0031478.