Father Charged in Connection to Death of His 2-Year-Old Son

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit charged a father in connection with the death of his two-year-old son. The victim is Kayceson Barkley of Oxon Hill. His father, 32-year-old Lance Harrison of Oxon Hill, is charged with child abuse resulting in death, child abuse 1st and 2nd degree, assault 1st and 2nd degree, neglect of minor.

On June 9, 2024, at approximately 3:40 am, officers responded to an apartment in the 5400 block of Livingston Terrace. Officers located the toddler unresponsive with multiple injuries. He was pronounced deceased a short time later at a hospital.

An autopsy initiated on Sunday found the child suffered multiple fractures, widespread bruising and hemorrhaging. The medical examiner reported some of the injuries were inconsistent with an accident.

Pending additional testing, the medical examiner will determine the specific cause of death. The preliminary investigation determined Harrison had sole care and custody of his son at the time the fatal injuries occurred.

In consultation with the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, Harrison is charged with first degree child abuse resulting in death and related offenses. He was transported to the Department of Corrections and is being held on a no bond status.

Anyone with information who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information is can also contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 24-0033432.