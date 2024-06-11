Charles County Sheriff’s Office Invites Charles County Residents to Participate in 2024 Citizens Police Academy

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is now accepting applications for its 2024 Citizens Police Academy (CPA) class.

This 12-week program will begin in September 2024 and will be held on Wednesday evenings from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. through early December, except Wednesday, November 27. The classes will be held in various locations, including the CCSO Headquarters, District 3 Station, Community Services Annex, Crime Lab, Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy, and the Charles County Courthouse.

“We’re excited to reintroduce the Citizens Police Academy for its ninth year,” said Sheriff Troy Berry. “This invaluable program offers community members an inside look at the police profession and enables us to engage with citizens to understand their views on law enforcement. It’s a crucial tool for strengthening the relationship between the police and the communities we serve.”

Participants will learn about a wide range of topics, including:

• Patrol Procedures

• Narcotics Investigations

• Forensic Evidence

• Criminal Law

• Juvenile Issues

• Use of Force

• Criminal Investigations

• Search and Seizure

Participants will get hands-on experiences including a Firearms Training Simulator (FATS) and crime scene processing. They will also have the opportunity to ride with a police officer and experience policing from an officer’s perspective. Participation in the Ride-along Program is not required but is strongly encouraged.

The Citizens Police Academy is a valuable opportunity for anyone interested in learning more about the realities of policing. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and residents of Charles County. Individuals who wish to apply will be subject to a background check. This program is free of charge. There are a limited number of seats available, so anyone interested in participating in the CPA should submit their application as soon as possible.

Additional information and applications for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Citizens Police Academy can be found on our website. Applications are due no later than August 9, 2024, and can be emailed to [email protected] or mailed to:

Charles County Sheriff’s Office

6915 Crain Highway

PO Box 189

La Plata, MD 20646

Attn: Human Resources

Additional questions about the program or application process should be directed to Captain Robert Kiesel at [email protected].

