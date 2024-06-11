Washington D.C. Man Arrested After False Report of Armed Robbery in Dunkirk

On Tuesday, June 4, 2024, around 10:30 a.m., the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an alleged armed robbery at the Safeway Gas Pumps located at 10276 Southern MD Blvd in Dunkirk.

The report was filed by Brian Arnell Hall, 35 of Washington D.C., who claimed that an unknown suspect had approached him with a weapon and demanded his wallet.

Following a thorough investigation, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office has determined that the report was false. Evidence gathered from surveillance footage, witness interviews, and other investigative methods revealed inconsistencies in Mr. Hall’s account of the events.



The investigation concluded that no armed robbery took place and Hall fabricated the incident. Hall is facing charges of False Statement to a Law Enforcement Officer.

Sheriff Ricky Cox stated, “We take all reports of criminal activity very seriously and allocate significant resources to ensure the safety of our community. False reports not only waste valuable police resources but also create unnecessary fear and anxiety among residents. We are committed to holding individuals accountable for providing false information to law enforcement.”

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office urges the public to report suspicious activities or crimes accurately and responsibly. False reporting is a criminal offense and will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident or any other crime is encouraged to contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at 410-535-2800 or via email at [email protected].