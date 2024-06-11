26 Law Enforcement Officers Graduate from University of Maryland’s DUI Institute

Last week, 26 officers from 18 law enforcement agencies across the state graduated from the University of Maryland’s DUI Institute, a rigorous 40-hour program that develops leaders in the enforcement of alcohol-impaired driving laws.

The award-winning program, created in 2003, was developed by the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s (MVA) Highway Safety Office, the University of Maryland Department of Behavioral and Community Health along with police officers from across the state and national experts in DUI enforcement. Since its inception, nearly 500 officers have graduated from the program.

The following agencies had graduates of this year’s DUI Institute, which was held June 3-7:

Baltimore County Police Department

La Plata Police Department

Bladensburg Police Department

Maryland State Police

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office

City of Glenarden Police Department

Montgomery County Police Department

Cumberland Police Department

Ocean City Police Department

Elkton Police Department

Perryville Police Department

Frederick County Sheriff’s Office

Princess Anne Police Department

Garrett County Sheriff’s Office

Washington County Sheriff’s Office

Kent County Sheriff’s Office

Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office

“We commend the institute’s graduates on their dedication to highway safety and their determination to continue learning to improve the safety on our roadways,” said MDOT MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer, who also serves as Governor Wes Moore’s Highway Safety Representative. “The Maryland Highway Safety Office strives to provide additional training and valuable resources, like the DUI Institute, to law enforcement officers statewide.”

DUI Institute participants learned the latest information on the effectiveness of impaired driving countermeasures including ignition interlocks, DUI courts and sobriety checkpoints, police traffic management, the physiology of alcohol and cannabis and its abuse/addiction, and courtroom testimony. Officers also received advanced training in conducting Standardized Field Sobriety Testing and practiced these techniques with volunteers.

The DUI Institute is sponsored by the MDOT MVA’s Highway Safety Office and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.