UPDATE: Maryland State Trooper Flown to Trauma Center After Being Struck by Suspect Fleeing Police

UPDATE 6/11/2024: On Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at approximately 4:02 p.m., police were dispatched to the Harris Teeter located at 10125 W Ward Road in Dunkirk, for the reported theft.

The 911 callers reported two black males in a white Nissan Altima bearing Georgia registration plates of “RTU8685”

Police located the vehicle and performed a traffic stop. The vehicle fled shortly after pulling over for police. Maryland State Troopers did not pursue the vehicle, however, a Calvert County Detective who was in the area advised he was in pursuit of the vehicle and began attempting to locate the vehicle after it fled the Trooper.

The detective lost sight of the vehicle on Harvey Road in Huntingtown at approximately 4:10 p.m., while waiting for additional units to arrive in the area, the suspect vehicle began travelling back towards Route 4 at a high rate of speed and attempted to ram the detectives vehicle.

While in the area of Route 4 and Harvey Road/MacArthur Drive, two Maryland State Troopers were attempting to deploy stop sticks when the suspect vehicle swerved and struck one Trooper, sending him airborne and landing off the roadway and in a grassy area.

A helicopter was immededitly requested for the Trooper and officers quickly rammed the suspect vehicle into the Northbound guardrail stopping the pursuit.

At least two suspects were taken into custody at gunpoint.

Maryland State Police Helicopters Trooper 2 and Trooper 7 responded with Trooper 7 landing at Huntingtown High School and transported the Trooper to Baltimore Shock Trauma with injuries reported as serious, but not life-threatening at this time.

The Calvert County Sheriff's Office, Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack are investigating. Updates will be provided when they become available.



