UPDATE: Three Men Charged After Maryland State Trooper is Struck After Theft and Pursuit in Calvert County

UPDATE 6/12/2024 @1:15 p.m.: The injured Trooper was flown by Maryland State Police Aviation Trooper 2 to R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where he was evaluated, treated, and has since been released.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Det. Mudd with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800 or email [email protected]. Please reference case #24-45880.

Lewis was issued an arrest warrant earlier this month through the Chambersburg Police Department for thefts over $2,000 from CVS and Weis in June of 2024 in Franklin County, PA.

Lewis and the female that was released from this incident was arrested in May 2024, for felony theft and a high speed chase which results in a crash in Queen Anne’s County.

Queen Anne’s County Office of the Sheriff Press Release on 5/15/24: at approximately 5:01 pm, deputies responded to the Walgreens located in Chester, MD for reports of a theft. While canvassing the area DFC. Johnston observed a vehicle returning to the location with two individuals inside, matching the suspect’s descriptions. The vehicle then fled the area at a high rate of speed.

DFC. Johnston followed the vehicle and observed it driving through the Rt. 18 drawbridge traffic arm, before continuing to travel over the partially open bridge. Responding deputies on the other side of the open bridge located the vehicle crashed into the Waterman’s Monument located at the corner of Main St. and Kent Narrows Way S. Witnesses advised that the subjects ran behind Fisherman’s Inn Restaurant.

The two subjects were located and apprehended. Over $5,000 worth of stolen merchandise was recovered from the scene.

The suspects were identified as Donneisha Briscoe (24) of Bowie, MD, and Malik Lewis (26) of Hagerstown, MD.

Briscoe was charged with Conspiracy to Commit Theft $1500 to under $25,000, Conspiracy to Commit Theft Scheme $1500-$25,000, 4th Degree Burglary, Theft $100 to under $1500, Theft Scheme $100 to under $1500, MDOP less than $1000, and 23 traffic related offenses.

Lewis was charged with Conspiracy to Commit Theft $1500 to under $25,000, Conspiracy to Commit Theft Scheme $1500-$25,000, 4th Degree Burglary, Theft $100 to under $1500, and Theft Scheme $100 to under $1500.



Booking photos have been requested and will be provided when they become available. Court and charging documents have been added.

Jordan Daniel Green, age 27 of Bowie (Driver), Malik Demencio Lewis, age 27, of Hagerstown (front seat passenger, and Shadeed Gregory Graham, 23, of Capitol Heights (right rear passenger) are currently being held without bond by Judge Michelle Saunders and have been charged with the following.

ATTEMPTED 1ST DEGREE MURDER (2 COUNTS)

ASSAULT-FIRST DEGREE (3 COUNTS)

ASSAULT 2ND DEGREE ON LAW INFORCEMENT

THEFT: $1,500 TO UNDER $25,000

Green is charged with the following citations.

DRIVING VEH IN EXCESS OF REASONABLE AND PRUDENT SPEED ON HWY

DISPLAYING EXPIRED REGISTRATION PLATE(S) ISSUED BY ANY STATE

NEGLIGENT DRIVING

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVER FAILURE TO OBEY PROPERLY PLACED TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE INSTRUCTIONS

UNSAFE LANE CHANGING

FAILURE TO DRIVE RIGHT OF CENTER

FOLLOWING VEH. TOO CLOSELY

FAILURE YIELD RIGHT OF WAY ON LEFT TURN

PERSON DRIVING MOTOR VEH. ON (HWY., PUBLIC USE PROPERTY) ON SUSPENDED LIC. AND PRIVILEGE

ATTEMPT BY DRIVER TO ELUDE POLICE FOR COMMISSION OF CRIME OF VIOLENCE WHICH SUBSEQUENTLY CONVICTED.

ATTEMPT BY DRIVER TO ELUDE POLICE IN OFFICIAL POLICE VEHICLE BY FAILING TO STOP

ATTEMPT BY DRIVER TO ELUDE UNIFORMED POLICE BY FAILING TO STOP

Green was issued traffic citations just 9 days ago in Anne Arundel County for driving the same vehicle while having a suspended license, and multiple times for the same offense in 2023 and received a suspended license in July 2022 after a traffic stop in PG County and failure to comply.



On Tuesday, June 11, 2024, Deputy Idol of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office was at the Harris Teeter Grocery located at 10125 Ward Road in Dunkirk when he observed two black males being chased by Harris Teeter employees.

The suspects entered a white Nissan bearing Georgia plates of RTU 8685.

Deputy Idol called in the incident and advised the vehicle was fleeing SB on Maryland Route 4. Idol then confirmed with Harris Teeter employees the suspects stole a large amount of property.

Maryland State Trooper First Class K. Bauer and his partner, Trooper Bennett, were on patrol in the area when they spotted the vehicle along with Lieutenant Tilley of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at the intersection of Rt.4 and Lower Marlboro Road.

A traffic stop was initiated, However, the suspect vehicle fled.

Sgt. Rector, who was in the vicinity, observed the vehicle turn from SB Rt 4 onto Harvey Road and waited for additional officers to arrive as he was anticipating the suspects to return from the dead-end road.

Rector narrowly avoided a head-on collision with the suspect vehicle and had to take aggressive maneuvers to avoid being rammed by the suspect vehicle.

Lt. Tilley was stationed at the entrance of Harvey Road with his vehicle’s emergency equipment activated while Trooper Bauer and Bennett were setting up stop sticks from their marked MSP SUV which had their emergency equipment activated.

The suspect vehicle did not slow down or stop and struck Trooper Bauer, when Bauer was struck by the vehicle, his head and body broke the suspect vehicle’s windshield before being thrown into the air. Trooper Bennett narrowly avoided being struck and dove for safety.

Multiple helicopters were requested due to officers believing both Troopers were struck. Maryland State Police Aviation Command launched Troopers 2 and Trooper 7.

Helicopter Trooper 7 transported Trooper Bauer to the University of Maryland Baltimore Shock Trauma with serious head trauma and multiple broken bones.

Following the Trooper being struck by the suspect vehicle, Detective McDowell of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau, executed a PIT maneuver which successfully ended the pursuit.

All four suspects were taken into custody at gunpoint.

Driver: Jordan Daniel Green 27 of Bowie, Front seat passenger: Malik Demencio Lewis age 27 of Hagerstown, Rear seat passenger (right side): Shadeed Gregory Graham age 23 of Capitol Heights and Rear seat passenger (left side): 24-year-old female of Bowie were transported to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau for questioning.

The female, Briscoe was the only suspect who agreed to speak, after waiving her

Miranda rights voluntarily. She claimed she was asleep in the vehicle and woke up during the high-speed. She admitted to a prior arrest related to a high-speed chase with Malik involving the theft of

medicines from a CVS drug store in Queen Anne’s County, Maryland. She was not charged and released as video showed she never entered the store.

Detectives Yates and Freeland confirmed that various medicines were stolen from Harris Teeter, valued at approximately $2169.

Surveillance footage clearly identified Shadeed Gregory Graham and Malik Demencio Lewis, matching the clothing and shoes worn during the theft.

A bottle of Promethazine with Dextromethorphan Cough Syrup, a Schedule V controlled substance, was found on the front passenger floorboard during the arrest.



