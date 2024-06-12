No Injuries Reported After Utility Worker Strikes Underground Electrical Line, Power Outages Reported in California Area

On Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at approximately 1:20 p.m., fire and emergency medical personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and MacArthur Boulevard, for the reported transformer fire with one injured.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a utility worker had struck an underground electrical line which electrocuted him and fried an area electrical box causing outages to MacArthur Boulevard, Three Notch Road and the nearby shopping centers.

No smoke or fire was reported and medical personnel obtained a care refusal form on the scene from the worker.

All fire department personnel were placed in service and turned the scene over to SMECO.

Just 20 minutes later, firefighters from Bay District, NAS Patuxent River, Hollywood, and Leonardtown responded to the Slim Chicken’s located at 22622 MacArthur Boulevard, for the reported structure fire.

Firefighters arrived on the scene in under 1 minute to find nothing evident and began investigating.

Crews from Bay District and Hollywood located a burnt HVAC unit on the roof and reported no smoke or fire.

The building was turned over to maintenance and all units returned to service.

SMECO has multiple crews working in the area for the next 2+ hours. Multiple area businesses will be closed due to the power outage.

No injuries were reported.

