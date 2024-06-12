No Injuries Reported After Vehicle Fire in Leonardtown

On Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at 3:01 p.m., police and firefighters responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Chingville Road in Leonardtown, for the reported vehicle on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find all occupants out of the vehicle with the vehicle on fire.

9 firefighters from Second District VFD&RS responded and extinguished the fire in under 10 minutes.

Police are investigating as the vehicle was in motion when the fire occurred.

No injuries were reported.

Multiple deputies and good Samaritans used 5 fire extinguishers without success.

Photos courtesy of B. LaBatt.

