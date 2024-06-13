Southern Maryland News Net Employee Extinguishes Car Fire in Great Mills

On June 12, 2024, at approximately 7:50 pm, a vehicle fire was reported on Chancellors Run Road in the area of Buck Hewitt Road.

An employee from Southern Maryland News Net arrived on scene a few minutes after dispatch and located a Hyundai Tucson on the side of the road with a fire in the engine compartment.

The employee was able to quickly extinguish the fire with two small aerosol fire extinguishers, after a few minutes the fire returned, and a gallon of washer fluid was used to douse the fire.

Firefighters from Bay District Volunteer Fire Department arrived on scene and used another chemical extinguisher to make sure the fire was fully extinguished and disconnected the battery.

A deputy from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office to investigate, since the fire started while the vehicle was in motion.

No injuries were reported.

