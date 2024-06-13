La Plata Police Officers Seize Handgun, Methamphetamine, Phencyclidine (PCP), Cocaine, Marijuana, and Suspected Drug Proceeds

On June 4, 2024, at approximately 5:29 p.m., officers responded to check the welfare of two individuals sitting at a traffic light in a vehicle on Crain Highway at Heritage Green Parkway. Upon arrival, officers located two individuals suffering from a phencyclidine (PCP) overdose. The two were transported to the hospital for medical intervention.
While on scene officers noticed what they believed to be a vile containing suspected PCP. The vehicle was seized and sealed. An officer subsequently applied for and received a search and seizure warrant for the vehicle.
Upon executing the search warrant the following was discovered the following Items:
5 ounces of liquid PCP
5 grams of cocaine
38 grams of “crack” cocaine
49 grams of methamphetamine
100 grams of marijuana
Loaded handgun
$10,000 in suspected drug proceeds
Cellphone
Charges are pending against two Indian Head residents.