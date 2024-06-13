La Plata Police Officers Seize Handgun, Methamphetamine, Phencyclidine (PCP), Cocaine, Marijuana, and Suspected Drug Proceeds

On June 4, 2024, at approximately 5:29 p.m., officers responded to check the welfare of two individuals sitting at a traffic light in a vehicle on Crain Highway at Heritage Green Parkway. Upon arrival, officers located two individuals suffering from a phencyclidine (PCP) overdose. The two were transported to the hospital for medical intervention.

While on scene officers noticed what they believed to be a vile containing suspected PCP. The vehicle was seized and sealed. An officer subsequently applied for and received a search and seizure warrant for the vehicle.

Upon executing the search warrant the following was discovered the following Items:

5 ounces of liquid PCP

5 grams of cocaine

38 grams of “crack” cocaine

49 grams of methamphetamine

100 grams of marijuana

Loaded handgun

$10,000 in suspected drug proceeds

Cellphone

Charges are pending against two Indian Head residents.

