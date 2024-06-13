Police Identify Body of 52-Year-Old Woman Found in Lexington Park

UPDATE 6/14/2024: On Thursday, June 13, 2024, police responded to a 911 report of a subject not breathing.

Upon arriving at the scene at the 21000 block of FDR Boulevard in Lexington Park, the deceased body of a woman, identified as Erica Christina Drinks, 52, was found in a shed on the property.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division have assumed the case, and the preliminary investigation suggests no foul play. The body has been sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

Anyone with information relating to this case is asked to contact Detective Benjamin Raley at 301-475-4200, ext. 8076, or by email at [email protected].

