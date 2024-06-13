Police Investigating Body Found Behind Business in Lexington Park

On Thursday, June 13, 2024, at approximately 12:20 p.m., police, fire and emergency medical personnel responded to the rear of the AMC Lexington Park 6 theater located on FDR Boulevard in Lexington Park, for the reported unknown aged unknown gender subject not breathing.

911 callers reported they located a subject they believed was deceased located in a shed to the rear of the AMC building in a closed lot.

First Responders arrived and pronounced the patient deceased upon arrival.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Crime Lab Technicians are investigating and updates will be provided when they become available.