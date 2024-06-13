Man Flown to Trauma Center After High-Speed Crash Involving Motorcycle in Mechanicsville

On Thursday, June 13, 2024, at approximately 2:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Friendship School Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

911 callers reported a motorcycle ran into the back of a Ford Mustang vehicle at a high rate of speed with the motorcyclist laying in the roadway.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and requested a helicopter a short time later.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the adult male patient to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

Police are investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.