Charles County Sheriff’s Warrant/Fugitive Unit Seeking Whereabouts of Wanted Waldorf Man, Eric William Broome age 26

The Charles County Sheriff’s Warrant/Fugitive Unit is actively seeking the public’s assistance in locating Eric William Broome, age 26, from Waldorf, who is wanted in connection with multiple charges including failing to appear in court for first-degree assault, false imprisonment, and violation of probation.

Incident Summary:

On August 1, 2023, Broome was arrested by Charles County Sheriff’s officers following a domestic-related incident. He faced charges of first-degree assault, false imprisonment, and other related offenses.

On August 3, 2023, a judge released Broome from the Charles County Detention Center on electronic monitoring. The victim in this case secured a Protective Order. Broome violated the Protective Order in November 2023 in Garrett County, MD, and was arrested. He was released on personal recognizance by a Garrett County district court commissioner.

During this investigation, investigators learned Broome has been on parole since June 3, 2022, following a guilty plea in 2015 for attempted second-degree murder in Charles County. Because he violated his parole conditions by being charged with the recent assault, the Circuit Court for Charles County issued a bench warrant for Broome’s arrest for violating his parole.

Efforts to Locate:

In December 2023, collaboration between the CCSO Fugitive Warrant Unit and the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Task Force led to the discovery of Broome’s presence in Las Vegas, Nevada.

On December 20, 2023, the District of Nevada U.S. Marshals Service apprehended Broome after a brief foot pursuit and he was subsequently extradited back to Charles County.

On January 10, 2024, Broome was served with a warrant for parole violation. However, on January 12, 2024, a judge released him on electronic monitoring. Since this release, Broome’s whereabouts have been unknown.

On May 2, Broome failed to appear in Circuit Court, resulting in the issuance of another bench warrant for his arrest.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with information on the whereabouts of Eric William Broome to contact PFC Chandler or CPL Rickard Jr. at 301-752-9258. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Charles County Crime Solvers tip line at 1-866-411-TIPS.