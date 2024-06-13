No Injuries Reported After Dump Truck and SUV Collide in California

On Thursday, June 13, 2023, at approximately 1:30 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the intersection of Three Notch Road and Old Rolling Road in California, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with entrapment.

Crews arrived on the scene to find an SUV and dump truck involved in a T-bone style collision with the adult female still in the SUV.

The female denied any injuries and denied getting out of the vehicle.

All fire and rescue personnel returned to service and the scene was turned over to Troopers from the Maryland State Police.

No injuries were reported and the roadway was reopened within one hour.

