Charles County Sheriff’s Office Hosts Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for New South Patrol District One Station

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office recently hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly renovated South Patrol District One Station at 6845 Crain Highway in La Plata.

Sheriff Troy D. Berry, Captain Andrew Schwab – the current South Patrol Division Commander – and Captain Charly Baker delivered remarks to commemorate the opening of the new facility. The ceremony featured Officer Wyatt Adams cutting the ribbon, selected for this honor as the most recent Excellence in Patrol Award recipient. Certificates of Appreciation were presented to Chief of Building & Trades John Earle and Superintendent Colin Mohler of the Charles County Department of Public Works.

In his remarks, Sheriff Berry expressed his gratitude to everyone involved in the project and emphasized the station’s significance. “This new facility will enhance our ability to serve and protect our growing community more effectively.”



Captain Schwab highlighted the importance of the new station in accommodating the increasing staff necessitated by the county’s growth. “Charles County continues to experience growth as new homes and businesses are built, prompting the Sheriff’s Office to hire more police officers to maintain safety. We are constantly exploring options for additional space, including repurposing existing county buildings.”

The new South Patrol District One Station initially served as the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center over twenty years ago and later housed work-release individuals until that program ended.

The successful completion of the project was overseen by Captain Charles Baker, Captain Cari Baker, Captain Harry Ivers, Captain Andrew Schwab, and the Charles County Department of Public Works.

The CCSO was accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) in 2001 and has since earned the highest rating of Excellence. Established in 1658, the CCSO is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the United States. For more information, visit www.ccso.us.

