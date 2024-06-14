Fashion for a Cause Breaks Another Record and Raises Over $240,000 for Children’s Programs

Doing great never looked so good on June 7th, 2024, as around 350 fun-loving people enjoyed perfect weather outside and perfect looks inside at the 14th annual Fashion for a Cause.

Held at the Fluegel Alumni Center in Annapolis, the high-spirited crowd smashed its fundraising record, bringing in more than $240,000 for Chesapeake Kids, the Hospice of the Chesapeake program which supports children living with and affected by advanced illness and loss.

Returning for his third year was emcee Bryan Nehman, cohost of C4 and Bryan Nehman weekday mornings on WBAL NewsRadio. Sharing the podium with Hospice of the Chesapeake President and CEO Becky Miller, they introduced Marie Burgess, who shared her family’s journey with the Chesapeake Kids program.



As she talked about the brief life of her son Harvey, who was a pediatric hospice patient, the room fell silent. A chronically ill and medically fragile child, he died at the age of 4. His family then turned to the organization’s grief counseling and support groups. So grateful and empowered by the services, Burgess is now a volunteer counselor and is looking forward to her second year helping children cope with loss at the not-for-profit’s Camp Nabi. Her brave and love-filled story no doubt inspired many in the room to donate on the spot, helping to make the event a record-breaking fundraiser.

Then the music pumped up as 33 community members modeled summer fashions and accessories provided by Annapolis clothing retailers 3 Sisters, Alpaca International, Anthropologie, B Boutique, Bohemian Black, Charm City Run LLC, The Cottage, Cotton Company, Helly Hansen, Lilac Bijoux, The Lucky Knot, Modern Lusso, The Pink Crab, Scout and Molly’s of Annapolis, South Moon Under, Stardust Deluxe, Trendy Tides Boutique and Yves Delorme.

Inside the posh new event center and outside overlooking College Creek and the domes and spires of Annapolis, people enjoyed many delicious sips and bites provided by a variety of vendors, including Bayside Bull, Caliente Grille, Carpaccio Tuscan Kitchen and Wine Bar, Light House Bistro, Main and Market and Nothing Bundt Cakes, as well as from food trucks, Green Valley, Sweet Satisfaction and Truck of Deliciousness.

The event was generously supported by community businesses and leaders including Presenting Sponsor HM2 Buck for Hope Foundation; Red Carpet Sponsor Sara Starry; Fashionista Sponsors Anne Arundel Dermatology — Angie and Ed Ponatoski, John and Cathy Belcher, Charter Financial Group, The Davies Family Foundation, Floor Systems, The Michael Stanley Foundation, Moran Insurance, Sturbridge Development Company, The Vento Family Foundation, and Bill and Laura Westervelt; Supermodel Sponsors #makingadifference Fund, Baldwin Homes, Campion Hruby Landscape Architects, John and Terri Hussman, M&T Bank, Olmo Brothers Construction and Landscaping, Project Next 30 Years and REJ Consulting; Celebrity Sponsors Annapolitan Investment Group, Atlantic Forest Products, First Citizens Bank, Elizabeth Freedlander, Dr. Parabh Gill, Help for Hungry & Homeless, Lehmann Family in memory of John C. Lehmann, Patient First, The Temple Annapolis: A Paul Mitchell Partner School and What’s Up? Media; and dozens more.

All Photos by Mike B. Photography.

