Sidewalk Construction Scheduled for South Shangri La Drive & Willows Road

Residents Should Expect Traffic Delays & Use Caution

St. Mary’s County Government’s Department of Public Works & Transportation (DPW&T) will be installing new sidewalks, curbs, and asphalt on South Shangri La Drive between MD Rte. 246 (Great Mills Road) and FDR Blvd.

The project will include a paved walking path along the north side of Willows Road, from South Shangri La Drive to Lancaster Park. The project is scheduled to begin on or about Monday, June 17, 2024, with completion expected in approximately 30 days, weather permitting.

Drivers are asked to please remain alert for equipment, work crews, and changing traffic patterns. Please consider alternate travel routes to avoid delays in traffic. Message boards and signage will be deployed in the area prior to and during the project to serve as a reminder.

For additional information, please contact John Wise with DPW&T at (301) 475-4200, ext. 3531.