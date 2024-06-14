Maryland State Police Arrest Great Mills Man on Drug Charges After Stealing a Bicycle in Lexington Park

June 14, 2024
On Monday, June 10, 2024, Cpl DiToto of the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to the report of a male subject stealing a Fuji bike valued at approximately $850 from the Quick Shop on Great Mills Road, in Lexington Park.

Upon further investigation it was determined the male subject Kiger, Zachary Alan, 35 of Great Mills, was in possession of the stolen bike.

A search incident to arrest revealed suspected cocaine.

Kiger was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with theft: $100 to under $1,500, Possession- Not Cannabis, CDS: possession paraphernalia.

