Message From Sheriff Ricky Cox Regarding Prosecution of Man who Shot Deputy in Calvert County

Message from Sheriff Ricky Cox

I just wanted to take a moment and thank everyone involved in the prosecution of the evil perpetrator who decided to come to Calvert County and shoot at your deputies. On December 17th 2022, at around 9:30 P.M., Mr. Brandon Turner of Greenbelt was stopped for a traffic violation. Instead of completing the traffic stop, he decided to flee and involve our deputies in a vehicle pursuit. While fleeing down the highway, he began to shoot recklessly and indiscriminately at deputies, putting their lives and the lives of citizens in danger.

Our deputies did not waiver, instead they continued the pursuit and eventually disabled the suspect’s vehicle. The suspect still refused to surrender and exited his vehicle firing several shots, critically striking Master Deputy Flynt. Master Deputy Flynt was able to administer a tourniquet to himself before losing consciousness. Other deputies dragged him behind cover and they, along with responding Calvert County EMS personnel, performed additional lifesaving measures. Our deputies continued to return fire, striking the suspect who cowardly ran into the nearby woods of a residential neighborhood. He was eventually captured, rendered emergency aid, and taken into custody.

Deputy Flynt was quickly transported to CalvertHealth Medical Center. I personally watched those heroes in the emergency room go to work on him. Responding deputies, EMS personnel, and hospital staff undoubtedly saved his life that night, but Master Deputy Flynt was not totally out of the woods. Once stabilized he was flown to MedStar Washington Hospital Center. He faced several surgeries and didn’t know for a few days if they could save his leg. Our deputies and correctional deputies stayed with him 24/7 as he was recovering. Once he recovered enough to be released, we brought him home. In true Calvert County fashion, the citizens welcomed him home with a roadside reception that spanned miles. Due to the severity of his injuries, we didn’t know if Master Deputy Flynt would ever make it back to full duty. However, after several surgeries, lots of painful rehabilitation, and an exercise of true determination, I am proud to say he is back to full duty; working and doing the job he loves.

The support he received from the citizens of Calvert County was amazing. It was so amazing our States Attorney, Bob Harvey, was concerned it could affect the trial and asked us to do our best to quiet the wave of support from inside and outside of the office. This is one of the hardest things I have had to do as the Sheriff. Having been a combat veteran, I can tell you without a doubt, the things I saw on the body cameras amazed me. Not that I expected any different, but you never know how people will react in the line of fire. Our deputies executed flawlessly and without hesitation. They worked to eliminate the threat to our citizens without concern for themselves. I could not be more proud of the men and women of this department.

The trial finally started last week for Mr. Turner. I watched every day of the trial and can tell you State’s Attorney Bob Harvey and his staff are amazing. He put on a trial that did not allow any of the blame to be shifted from anywhere but where it belonged, Mr. Turner. He was found guilty by a jury for attempted first-degree murder, multiple counts of first-degree assault, and several other charges. I would like to thank the jury for their time and dedication in rendering a just verdict. The sentencing will take place in October.

I say all this to tell you what I already knew. We have the absolute best deputies, emergency medical staff, volunteers, dispatchers, States Attorney’s Office, and civilian staff in the world. But, what makes the job worthwhile is the support that is shown on a regular basis from the Citizens of Calvert County. Your support allows us to do our job and do our job the way it should be done.

We will continue to send the message that if you commit crimes in Calvert County, we will do everything in our power to hold you accountable. Please continue to pray for all of our first responders and may the Lord continue to bless Calvert County!

THANK YOU!

Sheriff Ricky Cox