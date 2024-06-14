La Plata Police Department Arrest PG County Man Involved in 52 Separate Theft Events from Target

On June 12, 2024, La Plata Police Department officers responded to the Target, in La Plata, for the report of a theft in progress.

Working with the loss prevention manager, officers apprehended the individual without incident in the parking lot.

The arrest was part of an ongoing investigation that identified the suspect in 52 separate shoplifting incidents at 11 different Target stores with a total of $30,000 in merchandise being stolen.

The individual, Michael Lee, 38-year-old of Hyattsville, MD, was transported to the Charles County Detention Center for charges and processing.

Follow-up investigation is continuing.