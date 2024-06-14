Drug Trafficking Organization Dismantled in Charles County: Successful Joint Operation Nets Multiple Arrests and Seizures





The Charles County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Section (NES), in collaboration with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, has successfully dismantled a major drug ring operating across Charles County. This year-long investigation culminated in a coordinated operation that resulted in several arrests and the recovery of significant amounts of drugs, weapons, and other evidence.

On June 7, NES detectives served search warrants at four residences in Charles County.

The search warrant operation was supported by Emergency Services Teams from Charles, St. Mary’s, and Calvert County Sheriff’s Offices, along with additional CCSO components, and Charles County Animal Control. As a result of the searches, detectives recovered:

Approximately $18,000 worth of cocaine HCL and crack cocaine

Multiple counterfeit oxycodone pills which contained fentanyl

Tramadol pills

Five handguns

Four shotguns

Various firearm ammunition and accessories

Controlled Dangerous Substances (CDS)Drug manufacturing, production, and packaging materials

A stolen dirt bike

The coordinated effort of all resources led to the arrest of all four suspects: