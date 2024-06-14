Drug Trafficking Organization Dismantled in Charles County: Successful Joint Operation Nets Multiple Arrests and Seizures

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Section (NES), in collaboration with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, has successfully dismantled a major drug ring operating across Charles County. This year-long investigation culminated in a coordinated operation that resulted in several arrests and the recovery of significant amounts of drugs, weapons, and other evidence.
On June 7, NES detectives served search warrants at four residences in Charles County.
The search warrant operation was supported by Emergency Services Teams from Charles, St. Mary’s, and Calvert County Sheriff’s Offices, along with additional CCSO components, and Charles County Animal Control. As a result of the searches, detectives recovered:
- Approximately $18,000 worth of cocaine HCL and crack cocaine
- Multiple counterfeit oxycodone pills which contained fentanyl
- Tramadol pills
- Five handguns
- Four shotguns
- Various firearm ammunition and accessories
- Controlled Dangerous Substances (CDS)Drug manufacturing, production, and packaging materials
- A stolen dirt bike
The coordinated effort of all resources led to the arrest of all four suspects:
William Russell Stewart, 27, of Nanjemoy, was charged with possession with the intent to distribute drugs, and illegal possession of ammunition (prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a previous conviction). Stewart was released by a judge on electronic monitoring.
Donovan Franklin Delano Henry, 29, of Waldorf, was charged with weapons violations relating to firearms. Henry was released by a district court commissioner on June 7 on personal recognizance.
Rashad Isaiah Cobey, 23, of Indian Head was charged with illegal possession of firearms and ammunition (prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a previous conviction). Cobey was released by a judge on electronic monitoring.
Lyray Darnell Simpson, 44, of Nanjemoy, was charged with possession with intent to distribute drugs. Simpson was released by a district court commissioner on a $10,000 unsecured bond.
