Greenbelt Man Convicted of Attempted First Degree Murder of Calvert County Deputy

A Calvert County jury has convicted Brandon Alexander Turner, 22, of Greenbelt, with attempted first degree murder of Master Deputy Sheriff James Flynt. The jury also convicted Turner of first degree assault on Deputies Anthony Aranda and Tyler Bowen, as well as illegal use of a firearm in connection with these offenses. The verdicts were returned on the evening of June 11, 2024, following a 7-day trial.

On December 17, 2022, Turner stopped his vehicle on MD Route 4 near Yellow Bank Road in Dunkirk. When deputies approached the vehicle, Turner fled, leading police on an 8-mile pursuit at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour. During the chase, Turner fired multiple shots at the deputies. The chase ended near the Walnut Creek subdivision when Deputy Flynt was able to force Turner’s vehicle to crash. Deputy Flynt exited his vehicle and ordered Turner to drop his gun. Turner fired 2 shots, striking Deputy Flynt in the right leg, severing his femoral artery. Due to extraordinary life-saving measures by Sheriff’s deputies, EMT’s, Paramedic Adam Weiss, and ER staff at Calvert Health Medical Center, Deputy Flynt survived. Turner was apprehended after he fled and was found hiding in the woods.

Sentencing is scheduled on October 11, 2024, before the Honorable Andrew S. Rappaport. Turner is facing a sentence well in excess of life imprisonment.

This case was prosecuted by Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey and Deputy State’s Attorney Timothy Maher.

