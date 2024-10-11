UPDATE: Greenbelt Man Sentenced to Life for Attempted First Degree Murder of Calvert County Deputy

UPDATE 10/11/2024: Brandon Alexander Turner, 23, of Greenbelt, was sentenced on October 11, 2024, to life imprisonment, with 40 years of active time, for the attempted first degree murder of Calvert County Master Deputy Sheriff James Flynt.

Turner also received consecutive sentences for first degree assaults on Deputy Anthony Aranda and Deputy Tyler Bowen. Turner’s total active period of incarceration equals 66 years.

On the evening of December 17, 2022, Turner led deputies on a high speed chase on Md. Route 4 for nearly 10 miles. During the chase, Turner produced a handgun and fired multiple shots at the pursuing deputies.

The chase ended near the Walnut Creek subdivision in Huntingtown when Deputy Flynt executed a maneuver that caused Turner’s vehicle to crash. Turner exited the vehicle and shot Deputy Flynt in the leg, severing an artery. But for extraordinary measures, Deputy Flynt would have died.

At trial in June 2024, Turner was convicted by a jury of 16 separate offenses. The trial and sentencing were presided over by the Honorable Andrew S. Rappaport.

The case was prosecuted by Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey and Deputy State’s Attorney Timothy Maher.



6/15/2024: A Calvert County jury has convicted Brandon Alexander Turner, 22, of Greenbelt, with attempted first degree murder of Master Deputy Sheriff James Flynt. The jury also convicted Turner of first degree assault on Deputies Anthony Aranda and Tyler Bowen, as well as illegal use of a firearm in connection with these offenses. The verdicts were returned on the evening of June 11, 2024, following a 7-day trial.

On December 17, 2022, Turner stopped his vehicle on MD Route 4 near Yellow Bank Road in Dunkirk. When deputies approached the vehicle, Turner fled, leading police on an 8-mile pursuit at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour. During the chase, Turner fired multiple shots at the deputies. The chase ended near the Walnut Creek subdivision when Deputy Flynt was able to force Turner’s vehicle to crash. Deputy Flynt exited his vehicle and ordered Turner to drop his gun. Turner fired 2 shots, striking Deputy Flynt in the right leg, severing his femoral artery. Due to extraordinary life-saving measures by Sheriff’s deputies, EMT’s, Paramedic Adam Weiss, and ER staff at Calvert Health Medical Center, Deputy Flynt survived. Turner was apprehended after he fled and was found hiding in the woods.

Sentencing is scheduled on October 11, 2024, before the Honorable Andrew S. Rappaport. Turner is facing a sentence well in excess of life imprisonment.

This case was prosecuted by Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey and Deputy State’s Attorney Timothy Maher.

