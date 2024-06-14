Maryland State Police Investigating Motorcycle Crash That Killed 51-Year-Old La Plata Man

On Friday, June 14, 2024, at approximately 1:03 a.m., Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to United States Route 301 in the area of Billingsley Road for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision.

Due to the circumstances, the Maryland State Police CRASH Team was requested to assume the investigation.

A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers from the MSP La Plata Barrack and the MSP CRASH Team indicates a 2019 Harley Davidson Road Glide operated by Derrick Wright, 51, of La Plata, was traveling on southbound on United States Route 301 north of Billingsley Road.

For unknown reasons, Mr. Wright failed to negotiate a slight curve in the roadway and collided with a metal guardrail. Mr. Wright sustained injuries not compatible with life and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Driver error appears to be a factor in the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact the Sgt. J. Zimmerman of the MSP Crash Team at (301) 392-1231 or email at [email protected]. The investigation is continuing. (24-MSP-019192)

